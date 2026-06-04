Josh Cribbs Not Impressed With Rumored Browns QB Prospect In 2027

The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2026 NFL season with a very different-looking team than they had in 2025. The biggest change, of course, is losing Myles Garrett from what was a staunch defensive line, which will certainly miss the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

While Garrett’s absence will be felt, the Browns’ changes on offense should hopefully result in a renewed outlook on life, so to speak. They’ve made some significant developments with their offensive line and wide receiver room, both of which struggled mightily a year ago.

Cleveland has yet to address their quarterback situation, however, and it appears that they’re riding with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as their top two options. Both players have their pros and cons, but neither one is a bona fide star that should be viewed as the long-term starter.

Thanks to their trade with the Los Angeles Rams, the Browns now have two first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is said to be loaded with quarterback talent. One of those QBs is Arch Manning, the son of Archie Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli.

While Arch has the name cache, his on-field play at the collegiate level hasn’t been what some expected. If he turns things around, his name has been thrown around as a candidate to join the Browns, but former player Josh Cribbs isn’t so sure about this proposition, which he mentioned via the Top Dawgs Show.

“Is he a real Manning? I’m not sure he’s a Manning. They gotta do a swab. What I saw on film was not Manning. Now, Manning wasn’t Manning until he became Manning, but I just think we might have our quarterback in the building,” Cribbs said.

Are you buying into the "Arch Manning is the answer" narrative? @JoshCribbs16 is suspicious. #DawgPound "I'm not sure he's a Manning. They gotta do a swab. What I saw on film was NOT Manning." Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/1J3WSajIZm — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) June 3, 2026

As Cribbs pointed out, Arch’s production at Texas hasn’t exactly looked like that of his father or uncles, and unless he turns things around, he could fall out of the top 10-15 picks in next year’s draft. Cribbs is cautioning fans and the front office about Arch, as this team has had too many first-round picks underwhelm expectations.

The Browns have historically struggled to produce top-tier quarterback play. If Sanders or Watson turn things around this year, they might not have to draft someone in 2027. If they don’t, this could feel more like Groundhog Day than fans would prefer.

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