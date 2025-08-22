Josh Cribbs Predicts Browns Rookie Will Make A Big Impact

The Cleveland Browns have built their offensive identity around a strong running game for years.

Nick Chubb’s departure created a void that extends beyond statistics. The team needs reliable ground production to support an uncertain quarterback situation.

Rookie Quinshon Judkins was supposed to inject new life into the backfield. His legal troubles have complicated those plans as contract negotiations remain stalled.

Former Browns standout Josh Cribbs recently discussed how much Judkins could impact the offense once he takes the field.

“I think him being in that room is a significant difference. I would have loved to have him already suited and booted so we can see what he’s like on the field in preseason. However, when this incident initially happened, I was feeling distraught because our quarterbacks need a running game,” Cribbs said on The Top Dawgs Show.

"Our quarterbacks NEED a running game."@JoshCribbs16 talks about the IMPACT Quinshon Judkins can make when he makes his return to the playing field. #DawgPound Presented by @Preston_Cars https://t.co/WYndpJmFBi pic.twitter.com/CWQ6DH8q72 — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) August 21, 2025

Cribbs pointed to Joe Flacco’s limitations as another reason why establishing the run matters.

The veteran quarterback can no longer rely solely on arm talent at this stage of his career. Cleveland needs the ground game that once defined their approach.

Judkins brings a rare combination of power and speed that fits Kevin Stefanski’s system.

His running style between the tackles complements what Jerome Ford provides in the backfield. The rookie showed impressive college production that could translate well to the NFL level.

The Browns still view Judkins as a cornerstone piece despite his current situation. His ability to break away from defenders offers something this offense currently lacks.

Cleveland’s quarterbacks would benefit from having a dynamic runner to take pressure off the passing game.

Judkins’ presence could provide the offensive balance Cleveland needs as they navigate another transitional season. The running game remains crucial to their success regardless of who takes snaps under center.

