Josh Cribbs Raves About Browns’ Undrafted Rookie

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Adin Huntington represents the classic underdog story.

The undrafted rookie from Tulane fought his way onto the 53-man roster through impressive training camp and preseason performances.

His journey caught the attention of former Browns star Josh Cribbs, who knows something about exceeding expectations as an undrafted player himself.

Cribbs recently praised Huntington’s emergence during his podcast appearance.

“I think he played well… He’s an undrafted free agent, right? And those guys, like myself, tend to have more of a chip on their shoulder. He was running down the field on punt coverage and making the plays, as a D Tackle!” Cribbs said.

Cribbs built a distinguished NFL career as a return specialist despite going undrafted, making him well-qualified to recognize similar potential in young players.

Huntington’s college career took him through multiple stops at Kent State, Louisiana-Monroe, and Tulane before landing with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

His versatility and relentless motor quickly impressed the coaching staff during camp.

The rookie’s preseason contributions came on both defense and special teams.

His ability to contribute in multiple phases helped separate him from other roster bubble players competing for limited spots.

Huntington’s success reflects Cleveland’s approach to building depth through strategic roster construction.

The Browns have consistently found value in overlooked players willing to embrace whatever role the team needs.

His transition from preseason standout to regular-season contributor will depend on maintaining the same work ethic that got him noticed.

For now, Huntington has achieved the first goal of any undrafted rookie by simply making the team.

