Josh Cribbs Reveals Frustrations With Browns Defense

Coming into this season, the Browns returned the majority of their defensive core players for a chance to repeat last season’s historic defense.

In 2023, the Browns finished tied atop several categories and had three Pro Bowl players – Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – roaming each line of the defense.

Cleveland also had multiple up-and-coming players, and the two linebackers the Browns lost were replaced by veterans Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush.

Despite having most of the pieces back this season for coordinator Jim Schwartz’s second year with the team, the Browns have not lived up to last year’s lofty goals or standards.

Cleveland has ranked in the middle of the pack in terms of yards allowed and points allowed, and the team has not intercepted a pass in nearly six contests.

It’s perplexing for analyst and former athlete Josh Cribbs.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” this week, the host revealed his frustrations with the Browns’ defense, using last week’s lackluster performance against the Las Vegas Raiders as an example.

“Our defense is supposed to be elite; how can we let Gardner Minshew and the 32nd-ranked rushing offense and Alexander Mattison to have a field day against us,” Cribbs questioned, adding, “It was unexplainable that they could allow that much on this Browns team.”

.@JoshCribbs16 wants to know when the #Browns defense is going to play to its potential "Our defense is supposed to be elite how can we let Gardner Minshew and the 32nd-ranked rushing defense have a field day against us." pic.twitter.com/N1Ulov4AUq — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) October 6, 2024

During the preseason, Cribbs pointed to the defense as a point of pride for this team, and while no one expected this defense to repeat its historic performance from 2023, analysts believe the Browns would still be in contention as a top-tier defense in 2024.

Cleveland has work to do to meet those standards.

