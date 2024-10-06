Insider Reveals Browns Expect Jed Wills To Play Against Commanders

When the Browns play against the Washington Commanders this afternoon, Cleveland is hoping to finally have several key pieces returning to the lineup for the Week 5 matchup.

Already, five athletes have been ruled out for the contest: running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines, linebacker Jordan Hicks, offensive tackle James Hudson, and defensive end Alex Wright.

Five other athletes have been listed as questionable, providing hope that offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, offensive guard Michael Dunn, tight end David Njoku, and running back Pierre Strong Jr. can play today.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter has revealed that one of those offensive tackles – Wills – should be on the field against Washington (via X).

“Browns also are likely to get back OT Jedrick Willis, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury,” Schefter wrote.

Browns TE David Njoku, listed as questionable for Sunday, is expected to play vs. the Commanders but might be a bit more limited in his first game back since suffering a high ankle sprain, per source. Browns also are likely to get back OT Jedrick Willis, who is listed as… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2024

Schefter’s post also included Njoku’s potential return to the starting lineup.

The Browns have sustained multiple injuries to its offensive line through the first four weeks.

Wills – who played two weeks ago against the New York Giants – suffered a knee injury again in that game that forced him out of the contest after only 40 offensive snaps.

Guard Wyatt Teller was also lost during that game due to a sprained MCL, and Cleveland put him on the Injured Reserve (IR) list last week before the Las Vegas Raiders contest.

Neither Dunn nor Conklin have played a down this season as the latter sustained a hamstring injury in practice that prevented him from returning against the Giants or Raiders.

