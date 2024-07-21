Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Schedule

The Cleveland Browns have quite an interesting schedule for the upcoming campaign.

They will get the ball rolling with a home date with the Dallas Cowboys, a game that will also feature Tom Brady’s long-awaited debut as an analyst.

Needless to say, that means all eyes will be on Berea for that matchup, as the Cowboys always garner plenty of viewers, and Brady being in the booth will only make it a bigger deal.

Nonetheless, if he had to choose, former Browns star Josh Cribbs would rather lose that game than lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” he stated that it’s all about making a statement about divisional rivals, adding that it’s only sweeter when people overlook you and then you prove them wrong (via Twitter).

Is it more important for the Browns, too? Beat the Cowboys on opening day, or Beat the Steelers in their first matchup? "I'd rather lose the home opener than lose that first game against the Steelers." –@JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/fxer8VfQZP — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) July 20, 2024

Of course, that makes sense, but it’s not like it has to be one or the other.

The Browns won’t square off with Mike Tomlin’s team until the second half of the campaign, so it’s not like they should play it slow against the Cowboys as they look ahead to a date with the Steelers.

Truth be told, Kevin Stefanski’s team has more than enough talent on both sides of the field to beat both the Cowboys and the Steelers.

The Browns are coming off one of their best seasons in recent history, and that’s not the kind of mindset you want to approach the upcoming campaign with; you have to tackle every single game as if it were the Super Bowl.

