Fans React To FanDuel’s Ranking For Browns

The preseason lists continue to flow throughout the NFL landscape as training camp for most teams begins this week.

One such list has riled a few feathers among Cleveland Browns fans.

FanDuel posted on Twitter its list to rank every team from first to 32nd, and the DawgPound has quickly pounced on a No. 22 ranking for their Cleveland football team.

What would you change here? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/HTrPIJZKCo — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 17, 2024

The ranking for the Browns was called into question after the team finished last season with an 11-6 record and made the playoffs for the second time in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.

With a healthy Deshaun Watson returning this season, many fans – including the folks at Ohio Sports Talk – had questions about who put this list together.

This is absurd…. The Browns 22nd? With a healthy roster? Who put this list together? — Ohio Sports Talk (@OH_SportsTalk) July 18, 2024

Another Twitter user suggested that the Browns continue to be disrespected by FanDuel despite their performance last year.

The Browns disrespect is real FanDuel — Premade Sandwiches (@Dethsauce) July 17, 2024

Most responses, however, were as simple as Twitter user Brad Buddenhagen who used two emojis to convey his displeasure with this list.

browns 22?!???😭😭 — Brad Buddenhagen (@bradbudd2) July 18, 2024

The Browns return the core of their team from last season as well as multiple players who are returning after season-ending injuries last year.

Cleveland’s biggest obstacle to a successful season this year could be its ramped-up schedule.

When the NFL released its schedule in May, the Browns had the most difficult schedule based on their opponents’ records from 2023.

Cleveland will look to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

The Browns start their regular season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys in a home- and season-opening contest.

