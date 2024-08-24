Insider Believes Deshaun Watson Should Play Against Seahawks

The Cleveland Browns finish up their preseason schedule today against the Seattle Seahawks and will start preparing for the 2024 regular season next week.

After quarterback Deshaun Watson missed the first two preseason games, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski previously said the quarterback would play in this final contest against the Seahawks.

But injuries at the left tackle position and several key receiving options potentially skipping the contest have thrown kinks into that plan, forcing Stefanski to reconsider.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes Stefanski should keep to his original script and let Watson play Saturday night.

ESPN Cleveland shared a clip of Grossi’s thoughts as he said the quarterback needs reps to prepare for the team’s season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.

“I still would play him,” Grossi said, adding, “I think he needs to get in there and get reacclimated to the speed of the game.”

Grossi noted that the key players who may not participate on Saturday are wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku.

Without his full complement of weapons, Grossi believes Stefanski will likely sit Watson to ensure his health heading into the regular season.

“The offense is not going to be whole even if Watson plays, and that might be another factor that they just say, ‘Let’s err on the side of caution,'” Grossi said of the coach’s potential thinking against Seattle.

If Watson does not play Saturday, the starting quarterback will likely be veteran backup Jameis Winston taking most of the first-team snaps.

