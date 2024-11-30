Josh Cribbs Reveals If He Thinks Deshaun Watson Will Play For Browns Again

In 2022, the Cleveland Browns made a seismic decision by trading a substantial draft capital to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans, complemented by a groundbreaking fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Nearly three years later, the move has been anything but smooth, with controversies, injuries, and performance challenges casting significant shadows over the franchise’s gamble.

Former Browns wide receiver, Josh Cribbs, recently shared his perspective on Watson’s future with the team during an appearance on “The Bruce Drennan Show.”

“I think time will tell, I think that decision hasn’t been made yet. Business speaking, he will. It’s a lot of dead cap out there. You invested in the guy, I think as a general manager, as an owner, you’re gonna put it on your coach.”

Will Deshaun Watson ever play for the Browns again? #DawgPound "I don't think that decision has been made yet." –@JoshCribbs16 Full show in free @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/Ag5PaVPBge pic.twitter.com/26IXg3CHf8 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) November 29, 2024

The Watson trade has become a focal point of intense NFL scrutiny, with speculation mounting about the job security of key Browns executives.

General Manager Andrew Berry might receive some organizational patience, but his position is far from guaranteed.

The situation appears even more precarious for head coach Kevin Stefanski, whose job outlook continues to dim.

Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury has complicated matters as well.

Simultaneously, the Browns face a critical decision regarding backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

With his one-year contract expiring, the franchise must carefully evaluate whether to retain him as a potential bridge quarterback.

