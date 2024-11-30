Analyst Names 1 Position The Browns Have To Improve This Offseason

With a 3-8 mark heading into the final stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season, the Cleveland Browns are currently projected to pick within the top 10 of next year’s draft.

Several high-impact players could be available to the Browns at that position, players that could carve out significant roles immediately for Cleveland in 2025.

Analyst Garrett Bush believes the Browns should target one position either in free agency or the draft next season to help Cleveland get over the hump on offense next year.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Bush pointed to the wide receiver position – specifically a top-tier receiver – as the team’s biggest need heading into 2025.

“I don’t think the Browns are going to do nothing unless they get a number one (wide receiver). They got to have a number one receiver … You play at such a disadvantage, especially the way defenses play now where they let you get that dink and dunk stuff off, you gotta have somebody that can at least bail you out once in a while with a huge play,” Bush said.

It’s a thought that Bush had about former Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, too.

Bush called Cooper a “1.5,” saying that his age had taken Cooper from being a true top-tier wide receiver option to a low-end No. 1 receiver this year.

Cleveland could have its pick of top-tier receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft as PFF currently ranks five wideouts among its top 30 players available in April.

Several top receivers will also be free agents in 2025, including Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins and Houston’s Stefon Diggs.

