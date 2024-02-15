Juan Thornhill Can’t Help But Laugh At Former Teammate

The Cleveland Browns were closer to the Super Bowl than most people thought they would be before the start of the season.

However, once again, the Kansas City Chiefs ended up on top, with the rest of the world watching them celebrate.

Notably, that includes former Chiefs Juan Thornhill, who knows firsthand what it feels like to celebrate and party at the end of the season.

This time, it seems like one of his former teammates was a little too hyped.

Star LB Willie Gay Jr. was living his best life during the parade, being spotted shirtless and lying on the floor with a big smile on his face.

That’s why Thornhill took to Twitter, jokingly urging people to check in on him.

Y’all check on my dawg @WillieGayJr 😂 — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) February 14, 2024

That’s the kind of unmatched joy players get when they know they’ve reached the mountaintop; Thronhill is familiar with that feeling.

As soon as he made it to the team last offseason, he also made it loud and clear that he had every intention to lead the Browns to that very same spot, and you can tell he meant it.

The Browns were all about business last season.

They knew they had to prove the doubters wrong and that they could also compete at a high level in the AFC North Division.

Unfortunately, injuries got in the way and got the best of the team, and they just couldn’t keep pushing forward in the playoffs.

But this season proved that they’re not that far behind, so who knows? Maybe this time next year, Thornhill will be the one needing assistance.