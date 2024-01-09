Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Juan Thornhill Sends Strong Message To Browns Doubters

Juan Thornhill Sends Strong Message To Browns Doubters

By

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns aren’t messing around.

They started off the season talking a big game about how they were going to dominate on defense, fight for the division, and make the playoffs.

They managed to do just that, even without Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson for most of the season.

That’s why star defender Juan Thornhill wanted to make sure to remind everyone who mocked him and his team just where they are now (via The Chosen Juan on Twitter).

Dating back to Week 5, Thornhill had already stated that they had the best defense in the world, and it’s hard to argue with that assessment now that the regular season is over.

The Browns’ defense helped them hold down the fort while they figured out their QB situation.

The offense turned the ball over at an alarming rate, up to the point where no other team with as many giveaways would’ve had such a good record.

But Jim Schwartz’s unit always made sure to flip the field and give his offense another opportunity to put up points on the scoreboard, and their efforts cannot be underestimated.

The Browns will now travel to Texas for a date with the Houston Texans, another resilient team that made it further than analysts originally thought they would.

We’ve reached win-or-go-home territory, so anything can happen at this point.

But even if the Browns go one-and-done and are unable to keep this great momentum going with a deep postseason run, they still need a lot of credit for what they accomplished this season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

cleveland browns helmet

Cleveland Radio Host Sends Clear Warning To Browns

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players

Analyst Mentions 'Sad' Fact In Browns-Texans Playoff Matchup

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defensive Back Is Ready For Texans Playoff Duel

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Officially Know Their Opponents For 2024 Season

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Owns Notable Record In Wild Card Round

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Executives Are 'Names To Watch' As GM Candidates Around The NFL

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Officially Know Their 2023 Wild Card Opponent

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant

Browns Can Reach Historic Mark With Win Over Bengals On Sunday

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Jones #15 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Week 18 Game Prediction: Browns At Bengals

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Details How Browns' Culture Has Changed

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan's Message About Pro Bowl Season

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Graphic Shows How Browns' Defensive Duo Has Dominated This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns To Face Bengals In Week 18 Without Up To 8 Players

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Top Browns Defender Makes Clear Statement About The Pro Bowl

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Says Which AFC South Will Be Biggest Challenge For Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Stat Reveals How Difficult It Is To Score On The Browns In 2023

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Share Strong Message About 2024 Pro-Bowl Snubs

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Rodger Saffold

Newest Browns Signing Makes Heartfelt Admission

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns Coach Reveals Thoughts On David Njoku Making First Pro Bowl

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt and QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Clear Statement On Browns Super Bowl Aspirations

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Impressive Run

5 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Jokes About Age Gap With Teammates

6 days ago

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals HC Sets Clear Expectations Ahead Of Browns Game

6 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #15 throws the ball prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Her 'Favorite Story In All Of Football'

6 days ago

Cleveland Radio Host Sends Clear Warning To Browns

No more pages to load