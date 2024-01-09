Juan Thornhill Sends Strong Message To Browns Doubters

The Cleveland Browns aren’t messing around.

They started off the season talking a big game about how they were going to dominate on defense, fight for the division, and make the playoffs.

They managed to do just that, even without Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson for most of the season.

That’s why star defender Juan Thornhill wanted to make sure to remind everyone who mocked him and his team just where they are now (via The Chosen Juan on Twitter).

Y’all remember week 5 when I said “BEST IN THE WORLD” and yall thought I was crazy. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) January 9, 2024

Dating back to Week 5, Thornhill had already stated that they had the best defense in the world, and it’s hard to argue with that assessment now that the regular season is over.

The Browns’ defense helped them hold down the fort while they figured out their QB situation.

The offense turned the ball over at an alarming rate, up to the point where no other team with as many giveaways would’ve had such a good record.

But Jim Schwartz’s unit always made sure to flip the field and give his offense another opportunity to put up points on the scoreboard, and their efforts cannot be underestimated.

The Browns will now travel to Texas for a date with the Houston Texans, another resilient team that made it further than analysts originally thought they would.

We’ve reached win-or-go-home territory, so anything can happen at this point.

But even if the Browns go one-and-done and are unable to keep this great momentum going with a deep postseason run, they still need a lot of credit for what they accomplished this season.