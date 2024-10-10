Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Deshaun Watson’s Struggles

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns were one of the feel-good stories of the year.

The team overcame devastating injuries yet still rallied to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, those good memories fade ever further with each passing week of the 2024 season.

Now sitting at 1-4 and tied with Cincinnati in the AFC North basement, the franchise is in serious trouble.

Two years after signing, quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked anything but a signal-caller with a fat $230 million guaranteed contract.

In five starts, the much-maligned quarterback has 852 yards, five touchdowns, and three picks, has been sacked 26 times, has a quarterback rating of 21.0, and a passer rating of 74.8.

Despite his struggles, the franchise continues to trust Watson, as evidenced by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“Gotta be better,” said Dorsey on Thursday, per Mary Kay Cabot on X. “It’s not just a point the finger at one person or anything like that. As coaches, as players, we all have to do better. It takes all 11.”

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey on why he believes Deshaun Watson can still play winning ball: pic.twitter.com/M8nFHsfPwQ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 10, 2024

On one hand, Dorsey is correct.

Not only has Watson been disappointing, there have been dropped passes, offensive line injuries, and almost no running game to speak of.

So far this season, Browns running backs have totaled only 483 yards and two touchdowns.

To say that the team misses Nick Chubb is an understatement.

However, Watson was signed to lead Cleveland to great heights and even to the Super Bowl.

He got a pass in 2022 because of his NFL suspension and he was injured for most of 2023.

There are no more excuses and each week where Watson doesn’t live up to his 2022 hype leaves the franchise with egg on its face.

