Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ken Dorsey Gushes About 1 Browns Player’s Improvement This Season

Ken Dorsey Gushes About 1 Browns Player’s Improvement This Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a trade this offseason with the Broncos, acquiring wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from Denver in exchange for two third-day draft picks in 2024.

While Jeudy struggled at times with the now-injured starter Deshaun Watson helming the offense, the wide receiver has flourished with veteran Jameis Winston assuming the starting role.

In the four games Winston has started, Jeudy has amassed 379 receiving yards on 24 receptions, scoring one touchdown.

Those stats are higher than his previous seven-game total with Watson under center despite defenses knowing Jeudy is one of the top targets for the Browns.

He’s “grown” significantly as the season progressed, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey revealed during his weekly press conference.

“He does a great job, just feel of the game, understanding of coverages, but then also to be able to move him around into different places. We can play him inside; we can play him outside, X to Z, slot, whatever it is. Having that flexibility is huge to be able to move a guy of his caliber around and do different things with him,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey explained his elusiveness and physical skill sets are his biggest assets, noting that Jeudy has both the speed and the body control to run great routes for the Browns.

He added that Jeudy’s confidence in the offense – and his quarterbacks’ confidence in him – has also grown throughout the season.

Jeudy will get a chance to show his former team how much he’s improved on Monday night when the Browns take on the Broncos in a primetime matchup.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About Browns' Playoff Hopes
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation