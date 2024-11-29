Ken Dorsey Gushes About 1 Browns Player’s Improvement This Season

The Cleveland Browns made a trade this offseason with the Broncos, acquiring wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from Denver in exchange for two third-day draft picks in 2024.

While Jeudy struggled at times with the now-injured starter Deshaun Watson helming the offense, the wide receiver has flourished with veteran Jameis Winston assuming the starting role.

In the four games Winston has started, Jeudy has amassed 379 receiving yards on 24 receptions, scoring one touchdown.

Those stats are higher than his previous seven-game total with Watson under center despite defenses knowing Jeudy is one of the top targets for the Browns.

He’s “grown” significantly as the season progressed, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey revealed during his weekly press conference.

“He does a great job, just feel of the game, understanding of coverages, but then also to be able to move him around into different places. We can play him inside; we can play him outside, X to Z, slot, whatever it is. Having that flexibility is huge to be able to move a guy of his caliber around and do different things with him,” Dorsey said.

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey on Jerry Jeudy’s flexibility and improvement this season: pic.twitter.com/K6QdbE3hop — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) November 29, 2024

Dorsey explained his elusiveness and physical skill sets are his biggest assets, noting that Jeudy has both the speed and the body control to run great routes for the Browns.

He added that Jeudy’s confidence in the offense – and his quarterbacks’ confidence in him – has also grown throughout the season.

Jeudy will get a chance to show his former team how much he’s improved on Monday night when the Browns take on the Broncos in a primetime matchup.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About Browns' Playoff Hopes