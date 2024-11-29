Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About Browns’ Playoff Hopes

The Cleveland Browns have been surprising contenders for a playoff spot before, finishing the job last season despite a bevy of injuries in 2023.

Cleveland entered the 2024 season with aspirations of building off their previous success to make a deep postseason run, but a 1-6 record to start the year has significantly hurt those chances.

Can the Browns make a playoff push despite owning a 3-8 record in 2024?

Defensive end Myles Garrett believes it’s possible.

Garrett revealed his thoughts on the subject on Friday, noting that he and head coach Kevin Stefanski share similar thoughts despite the team’s losing record.

“Because I believe it and Kevin believes it … that’s where our goals and aspirations still are, no matter what the record is. Teams have come back from worse. And we’re looking to be one of those teams,” Garrett said.

#Browns Myles Garrett on why he still has playoff hopes: "Because I believe it and Kevin believes it…that's where our goals and aspirations still are, no matter what the record is. Teams have come back from worse. And we're looking to be one of those teams." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 29, 2024

Currently, only two teams in the AFC have worse records than the Browns: the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, franchises that both own 2-9 records.

Cleveland is one of nine AFC squads that own a losing record, and a winning streak against the toughest portion of the team’s schedule could still land the Browns in the playoff hunt by the season’s end.

The Browns would also need teams like the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts – franchises with a 5-7 mark in 2024 – to continue losing to further those playoff odds for a Wild Card berth.

Despite their record, the Browns have a chance to win the AFC North, but Cleveland would need lots of help to pull off that feat this season.

NEXT:

George Pickens Reacts To Greg Newsome Calling Him A 'Fake Tough Guy'