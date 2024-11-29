Ken Dorsey Praises Browns Player For Performance Against Steelers

Cleveland fans needed more than 13 months to see one of their favorites return to the field, waiting until the Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals to see star running back Nick Chubb make his triumphant comeback from a devastating knee injury.

While Chubb’s been underperforming compared to his previous seasons with the team, the running back has had impressive showings at times this season.

That’s one way that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could describe his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Chubb touched the football 21 times in the game, earning 60 total yards and two rushing touchdowns to help Cleveland upset the AFC North leaders in last week’s Thursday night contest.

In his weekly press conference, Dorsey was effusive with praise for the running back as he shared his thoughts about Chubb’s performance against the Steelers.

“It was a lot of fun to see. I love the fact that he’s really been able to come and keep getting better and better, I think more and more confident I hope out there in terms of himself and the scheme and what we’re doing. It was a lot of fun to see him out there,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey said that he enjoyed watching Chubb play “old school, smash-mouth football” against the Steelers.

His final runs on the Browns’ last drive were “just as impressive” as some of his earlier runs in the contest given the elements, Dorsey admitted.

In total, Chubb has now run for 222 yards on 73 carries in the five games he’s played this season, adding three scoring runs to his total.

