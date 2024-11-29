Browns Rookie Will Honor His Mother On Monday Night

The Cleveland Browns will look to upset another AFC would-be playoff team on Monday when they take on the Denver Broncos in an effort to improve to 3-2 under new quarterback Jameis Winston.

Unfortunately, one player on the team will be playing with a heavy heart.

It may have gone largely unnoticed, but during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, rookie linebacker Winston Reid was wearing a pink arm sleeve at times to honor his mother, who passed away when he was 13.

Patrick Warren covers the Browns for the team website and recently shed more light on the situation with Reid and his mother while also detailing how Reid will honor his mother on Monday.

“Reid’s mother passed away from complications related to breast cancer when he was 13 years old. His arm sleeve was an homage to her during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in October. On Monday Night Football against the Broncos, Reid will be wearing custom cleats inspired by his late mother and her fight against breast cancer as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative,” Warren said.

The NFL has strict rules about what sort of cleats players can wear, but Reid will have no issue supporting the My Cause My Cleats initiative.

The NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative began in 2016 and allows players to support any cause they want in Weeks 13 and 14.

Reid has 16 tackles and 0.5 sacks so far in his rookie season, with a pair of pass deflections.

Reid’s supporting a noble cause, and hopefully, for the Browns, he can have a big performance in honor of his mother.

