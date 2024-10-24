Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Taking Over Play-Calling Duties

It might be too little, too late, but the Cleveland Browns are finally making some changes.

For the first time since he was appointed as the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski will relinquish his play-calling duties.

It’ll be Ken Dorsey’s time to run the show, this time with Jameis Winston set to start at quarterback.

He was expected to take over play-calling duties as soon as he was hired to replace Alex Van Pelt.

Discussing that, the Browns offensive coordinator didn’t want to make a big fuss about it (via Mary Kay Cabot).

#Browns Ken Dorsey on taking over for Kevin Stefanski as the play-caller this week vs. the #Ravens: pic.twitter.com/wErxtwKIbm — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 24, 2024

Dorsey claimed that he was just focused on the task at hand and getting the team going.

He didn’t want to make it seem as if this decision was any sort of reflection of anything, and he claimed to be excited about being able to help his players execute at the highest possible level.

Stefanski is a bright offensive mind, and his play-calling may have been what got him the Browns’ job in the first place.

Then again, this was just a natural transition, and some might say it was long overdue.

As good a play-caller he is, this is Ken Dorsey’s offense, not his.

Also, Dorsey has pretty much been the de facto quarterback coach since he arrived in Berea in the offseason.

The Browns clearly needed to shake things up a little, and while this season might be a lost cause already, this could give them a better look at what they have on hand with Coach Dorsey.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals His Reaction To Kevin Stefanski Giving Up Play-Call Duties