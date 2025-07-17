Shedeur Sanders Gets Good News Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns’ fifth-round rookie, whom many overlooked during the draft process, has quietly worked his way into serious consideration for meaningful playing time.

Shedeur Sanders entered the organization with a chip on his shoulder after falling far below where many projected him to land.

The former Colorado standout felt the sting of being passed over by multiple teams before Cleveland finally called his name.

Rather than sulking about his draft position, Sanders has channeled that disappointment into fuel for his development.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently provided insight into Sanders’ impressive spring showing ahead of training camp.

“The good news for Sanders, the Browns’ fifth-round pick out of Colorado, is that he performed so well over the final two weeks of spring ball that he’ll come back for training camp with a legitimate shot to compete for the starting job, at least in the early going,” Cabot wrote.

The evidence of Sanders’ commitment extends beyond OTAs. Recent training footage also showed him working through fundamentals in less-than-ideal conditions.

Solo night sessions and additional reps demonstrate his dedication to mastering the Browns’ system before camp begins.

Cleveland’s quarterback room remains crowded with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders all vying for snaps.

While Flacco and Pickett entered as the presumed frontrunners, Sanders has reportedly impressed coaches with his football intelligence and accuracy.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has noted Sanders’ mental progression, indicating the game is beginning to slow down for the young quarterback.

If Sanders maintains this trajectory, he could find himself competing for preseason starts and potentially more.

What began as a seemingly predictable battle between veterans has evolved into something more intriguing.

