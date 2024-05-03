Kevin Stefanski Admires 1 New Coach Who Gets Players ‘Ultra-Prepared’

Now that the NFL is entering the second phase of its initial offseason program, the Cleveland Browns are beginning to see their returning and new players on the field for the first time together.

Cleveland also has multiple new offensive coaches this season after offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey joined the team in February.

One of the new position coaches Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski admittedly enjoys working with is running backs coach Duce Staley.

In a “Cleveland Browns Daily” interview, Stefanski spoke highly of his new position coach.

“You will hear him, you will feel him; his running backs are ultra-prepared,” Stefanski said of Staley’s coaching stance.

Stefanski noted that he grew up watching Staley play and was a “huge fan” of the new coach.

Staley is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having won the championship game as a player during his time with the Steelers and as a coach when Philadelphia won the finale.

Stefanski explained that as a former player, Staley sees the plays through an athlete’s perspective.

During the past two weeks, he has observed Staley both in the classroom and on the field, admitting that Staley’s intensity coupled with coaching style are fun to observe.

Stefanski acknowledged that the offensive scheme he and Dorsey are implementing is a challenge mentally to his players, and this phase of the offseason is when he wants to have his players “grind on the playbook.”

Staley’s experience in multiple offensive systems over the years will help him implement the new offensive scheme, Stefanski explained.

