Everyone Said The Same Thing After Browns’ Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, exposing significant concerns about the team’s direction.

Cleveland’s offense struggled throughout the contest, unable to finish drives or convert in critical situations against their division rival.

Joe Flacco’s inconsistent performance highlighted the team’s offensive woes. The veteran quarterback missed key throws and committed costly turnovers that stalled any momentum Cleveland tried to build.

The Browns converted just a fraction of their third-down attempts, preventing them from sustaining drives or creating scoring opportunities.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered the game during garbage time, though the outcome was already decided.

His brief appearance generated significant buzz among frustrated fans calling for a quarterback change.

“Start Gabriel,” one fan noted, while another added, “Start Gabriel next week.” Another commented, “Dillon for the next Game.”

One fan added, “Dillon Gabriel should start for the Browns in Week 3. He’s better than people realize. DG has great fundamentals.”

One more fan noted, “Dillon Gabriel should be the starter for the Browns.”

Baltimore’s offense dominated Cleveland’s defense throughout the afternoon. Lamar Jackson’s dual-threat ability and Derrick Henry’s powerful rushing attack proved too much for the Browns to handle.

Missed tackles and coverage breakdowns repeatedly extended Ravens drives, allowing Baltimore to control the game from start to finish.

Despite the lopsided defeat, Cleveland showed glimpses of promise from their rookie class.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and running back Quinshon Judkins contributed meaningful plays that hinted at expanded roles moving forward.

The offensive line battled through injuries and lineup changes that disrupted their rhythm.

The conversation surrounding Gabriel continues building momentum. The third-round pick could receive his first starting opportunity if current trends continue.

Gabriel impressed during preseason action and limited regular-season snaps, leaving Cleveland potentially ready to test their young signal-caller.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To 3 WR Prospects In 2026 Draft