Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday officially ended the team’s chance to make the AFC playoffs this season.

At 3-10, the Browns can now focus their attention on the future edition of this roster, using their remaining four games as extended auditions for players the organization would like to see more from before making their offseason moves.

One of those players is second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

After being called into action as a rookie in 2023, the Browns could decide to give Thompson-Robinson more time to develop with reduced pressure.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his decision for this week’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs at the quarterback position.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the news as Stefanski chose to continue playing veteran quarterback Jameis Winston for the team’s matchup on Sunday.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski is sticking with Jameis Winston as his QB,” Cabot said.

Winston has helped the offense show signs of life since relieving the now-injured Deshaun Watson.

In 11 total appearances, Winston has completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 1,975 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

He’s made six starts thus far, going 2-4 in those games with his wins coming over AFC North foes Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Thompson-Robinson has played briefly this season, coming in for extended action against the Cincinnati Bengals in October.

The 2023 fifth-rounder has completed 11 of his 25 passing attempts in 2024, throwing for 82 yards and two interceptions.

Last season, Thompson-Robinson started three games, going 1-2 in those outings.

For his career, the quarterback has completed 71 of his 137 attempts for 522 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions.

