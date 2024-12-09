Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Monday, December 9, 2024
Analyst Says 1 Person Deserves Blame For Browns’ 3-10 Record

By
CLEVELAND - OCTOBER 24: The Cleveland Browns flag flies proud during the game with the Philadelphia Eagles on October 24, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 34-31 in overtime.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns faltered once again and lost Sunday’s AFC North battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-14.

This dropped them to 3-10 on the year, with four tough games remaining on the schedule.

It has been a nightmare of a season for the organization, and if you’re looking to point the finger at someone to blame for this 3-10 record, one analyst thinks there is one obvious option.

Tony Rizzo spoke on ESPN Cleveland on Monday morning, noting that head coach Kevin Stefanski deserves plenty of blame for this season.

“It does not look good right now for Kev. I don’t think the Browns are going to fire him, but let’s face it, 3-10 is on the head coach,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo added that the team looked undisciplined and began the year not looking ready to play, which he believes permeated throughout the season and caused this year to fly off the rails straight off the bat.

Few have blamed Stefanski much for how this year has gone since he has built up plenty of trust and equity within this organization after winning a pair of Coach of the Year awards due to leading this team to multiple trips to the playoffs.

Because of his success with a franchise that had never experienced much success before, he has a long leash, and it has been easy to blame the team’s $230 million quarterback, who can’t stay on the field or out of the headlines.

Deshaun Watson shoulders so much of the blame that few ever point at Stefanski, but at some point, if the losing doesn’t stop, people will inevitably start pointing at the head coach.

