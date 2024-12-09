Analyst Says 1 Person Deserves Blame For Browns’ 3-10 Record

The Cleveland Browns faltered once again and lost Sunday’s AFC North battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-14.

This dropped them to 3-10 on the year, with four tough games remaining on the schedule.

It has been a nightmare of a season for the organization, and if you’re looking to point the finger at someone to blame for this 3-10 record, one analyst thinks there is one obvious option.

Tony Rizzo spoke on ESPN Cleveland on Monday morning, noting that head coach Kevin Stefanski deserves plenty of blame for this season.

“It does not look good right now for Kev. I don’t think the Browns are going to fire him, but let’s face it, 3-10 is on the head coach,” Rizzo said.

"It does not look good right now for Kev, I don't think the Browns are going to fire him, but let's face it, 3-10 is on the head coach," – @TheRealTRizzo. How much blame do you put on Kevin Stefanski for this season? pic.twitter.com/rJNECPFYwf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 9, 2024

Rizzo added that the team looked undisciplined and began the year not looking ready to play, which he believes permeated throughout the season and caused this year to fly off the rails straight off the bat.

Few have blamed Stefanski much for how this year has gone since he has built up plenty of trust and equity within this organization after winning a pair of Coach of the Year awards due to leading this team to multiple trips to the playoffs.

Because of his success with a franchise that had never experienced much success before, he has a long leash, and it has been easy to blame the team’s $230 million quarterback, who can’t stay on the field or out of the headlines.

Deshaun Watson shoulders so much of the blame that few ever point at Stefanski, but at some point, if the losing doesn’t stop, people will inevitably start pointing at the head coach.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Browns Need To Tell 1 Coach 'Goodbye'