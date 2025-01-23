Kevin Stefanski Announces Who Will Call Plays In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have a new offensive coordinator.

However, that doesn’t mean they will have new ways of operating.

Once again, Kevin Stefanski will be in charge of calling plays.

As Mary Kay Cabot on X showed, the Browns head coach confirmed he would be in charge of offensive playcalling next season.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski announces he’s going to call plays with Tommy Rees as OC: pic.twitter.com/eLd0UZpja5 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 23, 2025

Of course, this is hardly a surprise.

Stefanski had called plays on offense since he took the reins of the team five years ago.

He handed those duties to Ken Dorsey midway through the 2024 season.

Then, as soon as they fired him, the reports stated that Stefanski would be in more control of the offense now than ever before.

Also, the decision to promote former tight ends coach Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator made it seem even more likely that Stefanski was just looking for an assistant rather than a play-caller.

Rees might share his same offensive philosophy, and he will most likely have plenty to do with scheming and play design, but Stefanski will still have the final say.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Stefanski’s play-calling expertise was what got him a head coaching job in the first place.

Also, he will most likely enter the season on the hot seat after going 3-14, so it makes sense that he wants to make sure everything works as expected.

Hopefully, he will also get to choose his next quarterback, and all this input on offense will translate into a deep postseason run for this organization.

NEXT:

Former Patriots QB Named As 'Intriguing' Option For Browns In 2025