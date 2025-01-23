Former Patriots QB Named As ‘Intriguing’ Option For Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns will be in the hunt for at least one quarterback again this offseason.

Jameis Winston is a free agent, Deshaun Watson is hurt and played poorly, and the injury-prone Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked like a third-stringer when given a chance.

As for Bailey Zappe, he’s more of a practice squad option at this point.

Keeping this in mind, the Browns are expected to pursue both a rookie in the NFL Draft and a veteran through free agency.

NFL insider Zac Jackson named Mac Jones as one potential option for the Browns:

“A first-round pick of New England in 2021, Jones has made 49 career starts. He wasn’t awful in seven starts for Jacksonville this season (65 percent completion rate, 8-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio), but evaluators probably believe Jones has a ceiling. He could be a bridge quarterback or a clear No. 2 for some team in 2025,” Jackson said.

Of course, the fans might not be thrilled to think that Jones might be a realistic option in Cleveland.

While he looked somewhat promising in his first year in the league, he left plenty to be desired after that.

Granted, Bill Belichick didn’t put him in a position to succeed, but he didn’t look much better with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

He can make some plays and maybe lead a team to a win or two as a backup, but his ceiling as a starter is more than evident.

There were mixed reviews about him coming out of Alabama, and he hasn’t done much to silence the critics in the pros.

The Browns should look at all their options, but better ones will be available.

