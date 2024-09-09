Kevin Stefanski Assigns Blame After Browns’ Loss To Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns were bad in all phases of the game on Sunday, losing their season-opening contest to the Dallas Cowboys 33-17.

Cleveland’s new-look offense? Held to 230 total yards and committed two turnovers.

The Browns’ dominant defense? Allowed 20 points in the first half.

Cleveland’s special teams? Allowed a 60-yard punt return.

With 11 penalties for 64 yards to boot, the Browns have plenty of areas where the blame should be placed on this disappointing performance.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has an answer as to who is to blame following the team’s season-opening loss.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – who blame should be assigned to after the poor performance.

“There’s a lot that was not good enough, and again, that’s me, that’s our coaches, but we’ll get it fixed,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski said the performance on the field was “sloppy” and that he was disappointed with how the team played.

Cleveland’s head coach also praised his opponents on Sunday, calling the Cowboys a good football team.

Yet the majority of his remarks to open his press conference focused on the areas where the Browns had to make changes to win football games.

The head coach was ready to turn the page, saying that the “good news” was that the team would play again next weekend in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville will also be 0-1 heading into that game as the Jaguars lost to the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon.

Stefanski said that the team would “own” the loss and watch the tape to see where the Browns could make adjustments to improve for the next game.

