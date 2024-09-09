Myles Garrett Has Honest Answer About Browns’ Fans Booing

Cleveland Browns’ fans have high expectations for their team this year after the AFC North franchise made the playoffs in 2023 despite having a revolving door at quarterback last year.

Yet the start of the 2024 regular season was anything by memorable as the Browns were handily defeated by the Dallas Cowboys inside Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

The performance at halftime was so miserable that the Browns were booed as the team exited the field, leading media members to question how that made the team field.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared a video of Myles Garrett’s response to that question on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – with the defensive end giving an honest answer to that query.

“If we’re not playing well, they have the right to boo,” Garrett said, adding, “If we’re kicking (expletive), they’ve got the right to cheer. It’s their privilege. They come in, they pay to see us do well, and we didn’t.”

Garrett was mindful of how bad the performance was and what that meant for fans.

“We have got to put on a better performance if we expect them to go out there and support us in full force,” the defensive end said.

At halftime, the Browns were reeling and deservedly booed.

Cleveland had surrendered 20 points to the Cowboys, and Dallas’ defense had held the Browns without a first down since the game’s opening drive.

In every aspect of the contest – including special teams – Cleveland was dominated by the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

