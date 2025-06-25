Kevin Stefanski Called Out Over QB Track Record

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find a quarterback since they returned nearly three decades ago.

Unfortunately, not even having an offensive-minded head coach has done much to help their case in the past five years or so.

The team has made the playoffs twice in five years under Kevin Stefanski, but they don’t have a clear-cut starting quarterback just yet.

According to Garrett Bush, that’s on the head coach.

Talking on the Ultimate Clevelan Sports Show, the analyst singled out Stefanski’s apparent failures at finding and developing signal-callers:

“Kevin Stefanski ain’t developed nobody. Let’s get this on paper. I don’t know if I trust your evaluation with quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield is playing the best he’s ever played, not under you. You were on record saying you wanted Deshaun Watson, he was not good. You now have two QBs that you took in the third and fifth round. Are you gonna tell me that you are just gonna play old veterans and waste those picks too?” Bush said.

That’s fair, but context also matters.

Stefanski helped Kirk Cousins have one of the best years of his career, and he did make the playoffs with Baker Mayfield.

Deshaun Watson was a star with superstar potential, and most teams in the league would’ve taken him at the time the Browns traded for him.

He drew interest from multiple teams and was coming off an MVP-caliber campaign before his trade request and legal turmoil.

No one saw this debacle coming, and while most front offices wouldn’t have survived the Watson trade and contract, it’s not like they were guessing or rolling the dice there.

The Deshaun Watson trade has been an absolute nightmare for this organization, and it’s affected pretty much every single aspect of their operation.

Now, the Browns’ quarterback situation is still not quite encouraging, but Stefanski has earned the benefit of the doubt and might not be solely responsible for this team’s offensive shortcomings.

