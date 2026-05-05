Analyst Reveals Key To Browns’ Success This Season

The Cleveland Browns executed their offseason plan about as well as anybody could have hoped. They significantly addressed almost all of their major areas of need, and they did not have to mortgage the future to do so.

The Browns completely rebuilt their offensive line, mostly out of necessity, and they have changed their collection of wide receivers, as they needed a major upgrade in production there. Now, it’s just a matter of making it work together on the field.

Analyst Spencer German revealed his key to the Browns’ success this season, and that is getting competent quarterback play around these offensive enhancements.

“Now, there’s not an excuse. Now, you have an offensive line, theoretically. You’ve made that group better. You obviously addressed the wide receiver group. If you just get competent quarterback play, there’s now a team around the quarterback that can get them going in the right direction and maybe make some noise,” German said.

"Now, there's not an excuse. You addressed the OL. You addressed the WR room. If you just get competent QB play there's now a team around the QB that can get them going in the right direction and maybe make some noise." 🏈@Spencito_ says competent QB play is all the Browns need… pic.twitter.com/IWhsHDkg3W — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 5, 2026

Quarterback remains the biggest unanswered and unaddressed question, with only sixth-round project Taylen Green brought in via the 2026 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are set to compete for the job, with Dillon Gabriel still in the mix, and right now it’s anybody’s guess who will emerge as the Week 1 starter.

Whoever it is will be operating behind a brand-new offensive line, after all five of Cleveland’s most-used starters from last season became free agents. Left tackle Spencer Fano, who was the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, was the final piece of the puzzle, joining veteran offseason acquisitions Tytus Howard at right tackle, Zion Johnson, and re-signed Teven Jenkins at guard, and Elgton Jenkins at center. It is possible that fifth-round pick Parker Brailsford could challenge to become the starting center, which would then move Elgton Jenkins to guard, in place of Teven Jenkins.

Last season, the Browns had the least production from their wide receivers of any team in the league. They will remedy that with first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-round pick Denzel Boston potentially entering the starting lineup, with Cedric Tillman perhaps on his way out.

With running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. returning for their second season, the Browns have enough offensive players in place to give either Watson or Sanders the best chance to succeed this year.

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