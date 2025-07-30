Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Gives Brutal Update On Martin Emerson Jr.

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Kevin Stefanski Gives Brutal Update On Martin Emerson Jr.
Martin Emerson Jr. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just lost one of their key players.

As expected, Martin Emerson Jr. won’t be able to suit up at all this season.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Emerson would have to undergo a season-ending surgery after tearing his Achilles on Tuesday (via Daryl Ruiter).

“Obviously, you guys saw the news about [Martin Emerson Jr.] yesterday. So that’s confirmed via MRI. He’ll get surgery. He’s out for the season,” Stefanski said.

The young cornerback had to be carted off the field during Tuesday’s practice.

Non-contact injuries are always terrible news, and while he still had to undergo an MRI to confirm the extent of the injury, a season-ending Achilles tear looked like the most likely scenario.

He reportedly sustained the injury while covering WR Diontae Johnson on a go route.

He failed to plant his leg and wound up falling to the ground in visible pain.

Then, he had to be helped onto the cart and off the field as he couldn’t put any weight on his leg.

Emerson, who had a promising start to his career, is coming off a disappointing season, but there were still reasons to be optimistic about him.

He logged just 80 tackles, five passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered.

He was about to enter the final year of his rookie contract, and this was a pivotal season to prove his long-term worth to the organization.

With him out of the picture, Jim Schwartz will have to turn to Greg Newsome II to play on the outside full-time.

