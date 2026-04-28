Browns WR Is Already Making Changes Before The Season Starts

The Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver unit is going to look different in 2026, and not just because of the new players coming to the team after the NFL draft. One Browns WR is making a change after just a single season.

Posting on social media, Isaiah Bond announced that he is changing his jersey number from No. 16 to No. 0.

“# change,” Bond posted on X.

No. 0 was last worn by former cornerback Greg Newsome from the 2023 season through 2025 before he was sent to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is only the second player in Cleveland history to wear the number after the league started allowing teams to use it in 2023.

In the grand scheme of things, choosing a new jersey number isn’t a massive change. But Bond is looking to do more than just switch numbers in 2026. He wants his second season to be more impressive than his first.

Bond was a starter for two out of 16 games for the Browns in 2025 after being signed as an undrafted free agent. There were some complaints about his output, which led to numerous fans calling on GM Andrew Berry to search for more wide receiver help in the draft.

During his 16 games, Bond racked up 18 catches for 338 yards and no touchdowns. Fans were hoping that training camp and a new coaching staff could lead to stronger numbers in the new year. However, the draft may have complicated all of that.

The Browns have added both KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to the lineup, which means that Bond’s role on the team may change significantly in 2026. Behind those two rookies and Jerry Jeudy, Bond may need to get comfortable with getting a lot less time on the field.

However, a smaller role might be exactly what Bond needs. It would force him to prove himself without putting too much pressure on him. More competition could light a hot fire under Bond and may lead to more production from him.

There is plenty of uncertainty about Bond and what his role with the team will look like, but at least fans know which number he will be wearing when 2026 begins.

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