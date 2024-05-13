Kevin Stefanski Gives Coy Answer To 1 Player’s Rookie Camp Absence

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski would make a great poker player.

The Browns coach keeps his cards close to his chest, and Stefanski’s demeanor makes the coach hard to read.

Yet Browns insider Toni Grossi immediately called his bluff over Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s absence from the rookie minicamp last weekend, suggesting that the quarterback’s injuries still require rehab and prevented him from returning to the field.

In recalling the exchange on “The Daily Grossi” podcast, the insider said Stefanski provided a “funny answer” to Grossi’s question about Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s absence.

“He said, ‘I don’t think he’s eligible,'” Grossi recounted of Stefanski’s answer.

Grossi noted that the athlete would have been eligible due to his injury status last season, giving Dorian Thompson-Robinson additional reps with a minicamp choked full of wide receivers.

The insider suggested Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s absence meant he was not cleared medically to return to action.

“We know he’s eligible; it just means he’s not ready,” Grossi said of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Further proof of a prolonged absence came on Sunday as the Browns announced the signing of undrafted free agent Jacob Sirmon, giving Cleveland five quarterbacks on its roster.

Lack of availability this offseason could hamper Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s future with the team, especially with the offseason signings of veteran quarterbacks like Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s next opportunity to return to practice is next week during the OTAs, the third phase of the offseason workout process.

The Browns scheduled their first OTAs for May 21-23, giving the quarterback nine more days to heal before the voluntary offseason workouts begin.

