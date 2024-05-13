Browns Nation

Monday, May 13, 2024
Analyst Teases Cleveland Could Be Part Of Christmas Day Package

HAMBURG, NY - November 18: Robert Skimin uses an ATV to dig out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend.
(Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

 

News broke over the weekend that the NFL schedule – typically released during the second week of May – was delayed over the details surrounding two Christmas Day NFL games being played this year with the broadcast rights reportedly being sold to Netflix.

The Cleveland Browns have been rumored to be a part of the Christmas Day package with some suggestions that the in-state Cincinnati Bengals could be a part of this game, too.

Analyst Tony Grossi hinted that the matchup could become a reality on multiple “The Daily Grossi” podcasts, concluding on the recent edition that fans will ultimately know within the next 72 hours.

“Wednesday night, we’ll finally know who the Browns line up against,” Grossi said about the schedule.

Grossi provided details of the Christmas Day package, noting that the two games would be during the day at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. kickoffs.

The analyst noted that money drove the NFL’s decision as adding two games for Netflix would be a significant windfall for the NFL.

Grossi suggested that part of the schedule’s delay was working out the details surrounding the broadcast, such as what broadcast team would be used to cover the games and what production company Netflix may use for the broadcast.

Netflix would become the second streaming-only partner to acquire exclusive NFL access to games, joining Amazon’s Prime Video as the other broadcast partner.

The streaming company does not traditionally broadcast live sporting events, but a boxing match this summer as well as the WWE programs next year are in the works for Netflix.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation