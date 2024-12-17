Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns’ 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs may not have been costly in terms of their chances of making the playoffs, as those chances ended long ago, but it was costly in terms of health.

Running back Nick Chubb, who had only recently returned from the knee injury he suffered early last year, sustained a broken foot that will end his 2024 campaign, while star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered a painful eye injury.

He exited the game after suffering that injury, but he returned not too long afterward and was able to keep playing until the end of the game.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, while Garrett felt he was OK after the game, he still paid an eye doctor a visit, per Scott Petrak ct.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett still at eye doctor after getting poked yesterday.

Garrett thought he'd be OK but needed to meet with doctor — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 16, 2024

Garrett has been one of the few Browns players who has consistently played well this year — he has 11.0 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles through this weekend’s game.

On Sunday, he had three QB hits on Patrick Mahomes, who went just 19 of 38 for 159 yards and sprained his ankle late in the game.

Garrett is the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and he is one definite franchise cornerstone for a Browns team that could look significantly different next season.

They have a big decision to make at the quarterback position, where the injured Deshaun Watson, big contract and all, has been a huge disappointment and Jameis Winston, his replacement, has been a roller-coaster ride since taking over in Week 7.

After throwing three interceptions, Winston was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday.

