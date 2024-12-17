Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Myles Garrett

Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Myles Garrett

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs may not have been costly in terms of their chances of making the playoffs, as those chances ended long ago, but it was costly in terms of health.

Running back Nick Chubb, who had only recently returned from the knee injury he suffered early last year, sustained a broken foot that will end his 2024 campaign, while star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered a painful eye injury.

He exited the game after suffering that injury, but he returned not too long afterward and was able to keep playing until the end of the game.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, while Garrett felt he was OK after the game, he still paid an eye doctor a visit, per Scott Petrak ct.

Garrett has been one of the few Browns players who has consistently played well this year — he has 11.0 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles through this weekend’s game.

On Sunday, he had three QB hits on Patrick Mahomes, who went just 19 of 38 for 159 yards and sprained his ankle late in the game.

Garrett is the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and he is one definite franchise cornerstone for a Browns team that could look significantly different next season.

They have a big decision to make at the quarterback position, where the injured Deshaun Watson, big contract and all, has been a huge disappointment and Jameis Winston, his replacement, has been a roller-coaster ride since taking over in Week 7.

After throwing three interceptions, Winston was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On 2 Key Browns Players
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Browns Nation