Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On 2 Key Browns Players

Not surprisingly, the Cleveland Browns fell decisively to the Kansas City Chiefs, 21-7, on Sunday.

But the bigger news for the Browns was the multiple players on their roster who suffered injuries in that game.

Running back Nick Chubb, who only recently returned from a severe knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season, broke his foot and will be out for the rest of this season, while star pass rusher Myles Garrett sustained an eye injury.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) weren’t able to play on Sunday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s hopeful both will be able to play this Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals, per Scott Petrak ct.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he's hopeful but will have to see how week goes regarding availability vs. #Bengals of TE David Njoku (hamstring) and WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 16, 2024

Njoku has been one of the NFL’s better tight ends over the last couple of years, while Tillman has recently emerged as a possible stud moving forward.

The former, who was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season, has 56 catches for 439 yards and five touchdowns this year, while Tillman has accumulated the majority of his 339 receiving yards and all three of his touchdowns since Week 7.

While the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs improved to an NFL-best 13-1 with this win, they couldn’t escape the injury bug themselves, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the closing minutes.

For Cleveland, signal-caller Jameis Winston three three interceptions and no touchdowns, causing Stefanski to replace him with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who didn’t fare much better.

Thompson-Robinson completed just four of nine pass attempts and threw an interception of his own late in the fourth quarter after coming in with 7:57 remaining in the final period.

