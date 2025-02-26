Kevin Stefanski Gushes About QB Prospect At Scouting Combine

As the 2025 NFL Draft draws closer, Miami quarterback Cam Ward continues to cement his status among the elite prospects at his position.

Many draft analysts now view him as a virtual lock to be one of the first two quarterbacks selected, with a strong possibility of hearing his name called first overall.

However, the Cleveland Browns, holding the second pick, find themselves in an enviable position – potentially landing either Ward or Colorado standout Shedeur Sanders, depending on what the Tennessee Titans decide to do with the top selection.

This positioning makes the Browns’ recent interaction with Ward at the NFL Scouting Combine particularly noteworthy.

Based on the feedback from head coach Kevin Stefanski, the meeting couldn’t have gone much better.

“Very, very impressed with Cam as well,” Stefanski remarked.

“Just his career, where he’s been, it’s a unique path. Knows football really well. Was really impressed with his meeting in terms of his recall going back to his Washington State days and how he saw defense, how he progressed, how his processing worked. He kind of could talk through all that. I was very impressed with the young man.”

Coach Stefanski was also impressed after speaking with QB Cam Ward at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/uof9w0gNfd — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 26, 2025

Ward’s journey to becoming a potential top draft pick has certainly been unconventional.

Unlike many premier quarterback prospects who star at powerhouse programs from day one, Ward’s path included stops at Incarnate Word, Washington State, and finally Miami.

At each destination, he proved his worth and continued to develop his impressive skill set.

Scouts have consistently praised Ward’s exceptional arm talent, creative playmaking ability, and advanced understanding of defensive schemes.

Ward’s demonstrated capacity to excel in these cognitive aspects of the position, combined with his physical tools, makes him an intriguing potential fit for what the Browns are seeking to build around.

