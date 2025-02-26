Browns Nation

Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Breaks Silence On Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns organization finds itself navigating turbulent waters following Myles Garrett’s recent trade request.

Though signs had been pointing to potential dissatisfaction from the star defender, the formal request still represents a pivotal moment that could reshape the franchise’s future.

As expected, interest in acquiring Garrett’s services has been immense, with numerous teams reportedly preparing offers and players around the league actively attempting to recruit him to their squads.

Despite the swirling rumors and mounting speculation, not everyone is convinced that Garrett’s departure is inevitable.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, in particular, has taken a firm stance on the matter that suggests confidence in retaining the team’s defensive cornerstone.

In a conversation captured by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Stefanski made his position abundantly clear: “I think the world of Myles.”

The coach acknowledged the business realities of professional football but followed with a definitive statement about Garrett’s future in Cleveland.

“I expect Myles on our team this year, the year after that and the year after that. He’s a part of our present and a part of our future.”

The Cleveland Browns have faced mounting challenges since their controversial acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022.

Despite these difficulties, the team managed to secure a playoff berth in 2023, riding an unexpected late-season surge led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

However, the 2024 season brought renewed struggles when Watson suffered an Achilles injury, forcing Jameis Winston into the starting role.

The team couldn’t recapture their previous form, leaving the organization at another crossroads.

From a contractual perspective, Garrett remains under team control through 2026, with two years remaining on his lucrative five-year, $125 million deal.

This timeline gives the Browns considerable leverage in any potential negotiations.

Should the organization ultimately decide to explore trade possibilities, they would likely command a substantial return package featuring premium draft selections and promising young talent.

Browns Nation