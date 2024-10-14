Kevin Stefanski Has 3-Word Message About 1-5 Record

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a precarious position after their recent 20-16 loss to the Eagles, bringing their record to a disappointing 1-5.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, when questioned about Deshaun Watson’s status as the team’s starter, responded with a terse but unequivocal “yes.”

However, Watson’s performance against the Eagles was underwhelming, completing 16-of-23 passes for a mere 168 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions.

This continues a trend of sub-200-yard passing performances that have plagued Watson with the Browns this season.

Stefanski’s frank assessment of the team’s situation was equally concise.

“We’re 1-5. We own it,” he stated after the defeat, acknowledging the team’s struggles without attempting to sugarcoat them.

Well, the offensive line’s struggles were evident as Watson endured five sacks despite posting the fifth-fastest time to throw in Week 6 at 2.59 seconds.

This constant pressure has undoubtedly contributed to Watson’s inability to ignite the Browns’ offense, going scoreless through the air in two of six weeks.

Complicating matters further is the Browns’ financial commitment to Watson.

The team faces a substantial dead-cap charge, effectively tying them to Watson for the foreseeable future.

Despite these challenges, there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Nick Chubb, sidelined since Week 2 with a serious knee injury, is slated to return in Week 7 against the Bengals.

