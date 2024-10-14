Myles Garrett References Famous Movie Amid Nick Chubb’s Return

The Cleveland Browns have fallen to 1-5 as the team’s offense continues to flounder without a presence or identity to rely on.

That might change next week when the Browns welcome star running back Nick Chubb out of the shadows of a year-long recovery and back onto Huntington Bank Field.

It’s not just fans who believe that Chubb’s qualities are superhuman these days.

Even 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett believes the athlete fans call “Batman” can help the Browns back to offensive relevance.

In his postgame press conference, Garrett was somewhat upbeat addressing the media as he referred to a line from The Dark Knight trilogy in expressing his hope for the team’s turnaround when Chubb returns (via X).

“The day is darkest before the dawn,” Garrett said, referencing the famous line from The Dark Knight.

“And we’ve got a great one coming back, hopefully next week,” Garrett added about Chubb, noting, “He’s going to help turn this thing around and we’re going to continue to find ways to win.”

Garrett believes that the team is nearing that next step as it’s attempting to come back from a 1-5 start to the 2024 NFL season.

Chubb’s return will help lift the offense, Garrett said.

“Right now, we’re very close,” Garrett explained, adding, “Got to find a way to close these games out. We’re putting ourselves in position. We’ve just got to take that next step.”

Insider Mary Kay Cabot reported today that Chubb is slated to return next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

