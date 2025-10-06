NBA Star Urges Raiders To Trade For Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns’ offense looked much better with Dillon Gabriel at the helm.

The rookie third-round pick looked poised and calm in the pocket, and with Quinshon Judkins by his side, it could be just a matter of time before this offense finds its legs.

That’s only bad news for Shedeur Sanders.

With that in mind, NBA star Damian Lillard thinks the Las Vegas Raiders could be a suitable solution.

As quoted by Yahoo Sports, the Portland Trail Blazers star wants his beloved NFL team to trade for Sanders:

“Time to gone ahead and trade for shedeur man smfh,” Lillard posted on X.

Damian Lillard's ready for the Raiders to trade for Shedeur Sanders 👀 Geno Smith currently leads the NFL in interceptions with NINE. Should the Raiders make a move for Sanders? pic.twitter.com/43QXj2MA3k — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 5, 2025

Sanders was tied to the Raiders for months.

He’s quite familiar with the Raiders’ minority owner, Tom Brady, one of his mentors.

However, as bad as Geno Smith has been, the Raiders chose to pass on him multiple times, and that should speak volumes about how they truly feel about him, especially given that Brady worked out with him multiple times.

Still, this could make some sense, and it would certainly be great news for the Browns.

Sanders has been a major distraction, and clearly, the coaching staff believes he’s nowhere near ready to take the field.

Otherwise, they would’ve made him Dillon Gabriel’s backup.

The Raiders may need someone else, and they should give Kenny Pickett a chance to show what he’s got.

But if they’re willing to give up something for the fifth-round pick, the Browns should strongly consider it.

