Browns Veteran Refuses To Speak With Media After Sunday’s Loss

After a breakout 2024 season that saw Jerry Jeudy stabilize the Cleveland Browns’ passing game with 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, expectations were high for the veteran wide receiver entering 2025.

But amid Cleveland’s ongoing quarterback shuffle, Jeudy has struggled to recreate that explosiveness.

He entered Week 8 still searching for his first touchdown of the season, and against the New England Patriots, his performance was forgettable.

Jeudy finished the game without recording a single stat, raising questions about his role in the current offense.

Postgame reports added another layer to the frustration. The veteran declined to speak with the media as he left the locker room.

“Tried to stop Jerry Jeudy on his way out of locker room and he said I have to go and kept walking,” Cleveland.com’s Dan Labbe shared on X.

Tried to stop Jerry Jeudy on his way out of locker room and he said I have to go and kept walking. — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) October 26, 2025

Some fans speculated Jeudy may have been playing through an injury, though nothing was officially reported during the game.

Despite managing a knee issue throughout the week, he was cleared to suit up against New England.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel largely avoided targeting him in the first half, and Jeudy saw just two looks in the second.

He didn’t haul in a single catch, a surprising outcome for a player expected to anchor the receiving corps.

This followed a modest Week 7 outing against the Dolphins, where he had two catches for 17 yards in Cleveland’s 31-6 victory.

Through eight games this season, Jeudy has managed just 22 catches on 54 targets for 257 yards without a touchdown.

NEXT:

Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Myles Garrett On Sunday