Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

Fans never know what quarterback will show up to play for the Cleveland Browns this year.

Jacoby Brissett fled for the nation’s capital and Josh Dobbs was cast into the desert before the season began.

Deshaun Watson wrecked his shoulder- twice- and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got his bell rung.

P.J. Walker would be the last man standing except that GM Andrew Berry had one more move to make.

And head coach Kevin Stefanski makes it clear that he has total confidence in his fourth starting quarterback.

Joe Flacco takes the reins of Stefanski’s offense in Los Angeles against the Rams Sunday.

Stefanski describes the 16-year veteran as a “pro” whose experience helps get him up to speed.

“He’s does his job. He’s very intelligent. He can talk through (the game plan). And he’ll lean on that experience in a situation like this,” Stefanski told reporters.

The former Super Bowl MVP got to watch the Browns offense from the sideline last week in Denver.

And his latest head coach is certain that Flacco has enough of the plan down to execute it well.

Flacco’s experience might be best noticed when a Stefanski play call isn’t going off as planned.

He has the experience to work through his options and beyond, finding the receiver scrambling to help.

But that takes time, and nobody expects Flacco to scramble around the backfield like DTR or Walker.

Cleveland’s offensive line spent a lot of preseason time adjusting to their scrambling passers.

This week, they find themselves defending a more stationary pocket.