Browns Will Set A QB Record With Joe Flacco Starting Sunday

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced that rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is still in concussion protocol.

That means 38-year-old Joe Flacco will become the fourth starting quarterback for the team this year.

Flacco was signed less than two weeks ago by Cleveland.

His start against the LA Rams makes this the third time in Browns history that the organization has trotted out four different starting quarterbacks in a season, setting a new franchise record

Per ESPN’s Jake Trotter on Twitter, via ESPN Stats and Info, Cleveland started Bernie Kosar, Don Strock, Gary Danielson, and Mike Pagel in 1988.

In 2008, Browns fans saw Brady Quinn, Bruce Gradkowski, Derek Anderson, and Ken Dorsey.

The 1988 team overcame several setbacks on the way to a 10-6 record.

Strock then started against the Houston Oilers in the Wild Card round in a close 24-23 loss.

Like Flacco, Strock was out of football in 1988 before the Browns came calling.

Unlike Flacco, Strock was signed midway through the 1988 season and played in several games before the playoffs.

By 1989, only Kosar and Pagel were still with the club.

The 2008 squad wasn’t so fortunate with its quarterback play and ended the year 4-12.

Only Quinn and Anderson returned in 2009.

After being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 and winning a Super Bowl in 2012, Flacco has bounced around the NFL.

He was with the New York Jets for the past three years and started a handful of games totaling over 1,300 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Flacco will now try to keep Cleveland in the playoff picture with six games left in the regular season.