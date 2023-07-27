Kevin Stefanski Offers An Update On Amari Cooper

Injuries in the NFL stink.

They’re even worse when they happen before meaningful games are even played.

That’s what Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is dealing with now.

He’s missed a few days of practice now after a “minor tweak” during Sunday’s session.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to be anything serious or long-term.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, per this report from Daryl Ruiter, offered an update on Cooper, saying he’s “getting real close” to returning.

Amari Cooper update from Kevin Stefanski:

"Not today, but he's getting real close." Also doesn't sound like adding a WR is in the offing:

"I think we're comfortable with where we are… With the players that we have, we have versatility in that room."#Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 27, 2023

That’s a great sign for Cleveland’s top receiver who will look to make a big impact within the offense this season.

Cooper underwent core muscle surgery this past winter.

Some believed this “minor tweak” may be in relation to that procedure.

However, GM Andrew Berry confirmed that’s not the case.

Andrew Berry said Amari Cooper tweaked something that isn’t related to core muscle surgery he had in February. pic.twitter.com/Wlwkgpp8rE — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) July 23, 2023

This is good news after Cooper started camp by saying that surgery would not slow him down throughout the summer.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper says he won’t be limited in camp by core muscle surgery he had in February. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 22, 2023

Despite not being a full practice participant, Cooper is still finding ways to stay active on the sidelines.

A couple of practice clips have surfaced that show Cooper going through basic and easygoing exercises.

#Browns players on the side with trainers include Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin (blood clots), Sione Takitaki (ACL rehab), Colby Gossett pic.twitter.com/Kiy6gmCvDs — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 27, 2023

#Browns Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore working together on the side during a special teams drill pic.twitter.com/Qd4vIIqovJ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 24, 2023

There’s really no pressure to rush a return anyways.

Sure, getting as much time with Deshaun Watson and the rest of the starting offense would help.

But it’s a long summer with plenty of work to be done still.

When Cooper is ready, he’ll make his full return to practice.

Until then, it’s wise to play it safe with this tweak.

Outside of Cooper, injuries are piling up for Cleveland’s receivers.

Marquise Goodwin is dealing with blood clots.

Anthony Schwartz practiced for the first time on Thursday after working through a hamstring injury.

It’s still the summer, but Week 1 will be here before we know it.

The receivers are one group of guys fans would like to see stay healthy until the opener arrives.

Otherwise, depth at that position could quickly become an issue.