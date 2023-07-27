Browns Nation

Tony Rizzo Names The Biggest Addition For The Browns

browns helmets
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

In 2022, the Cleveland Browns ended the season with the 20th ranked defense in the NFL.

That represented a large drop from 13th overall in 2021.

In an attempt to strengthen that side of the ball, the Browns signed free agent defenders Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and re-signed Sione Takitaki.

Then, in the 2023 NFL Draft, Cleveland selected Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, and Cameron Mitchell to give the defense more depth.

Shortly after the 2022 season ended, the Browns also fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods and hired veteran coach Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz’s hiring was applauded by several NFL insiders and media types including Cleveland sports radio host Tony Rizzo.

During his radio show on Wednesday, Rizzo said the Schwartz hiring was, “the biggest acquisition for the Browns this year.”

Rizzo backed up his opinion by talking about the coach’s history.

“Everywhere Jim Schwartz goes, the defense improves,” said Rizzo. “It’s fact. It’s backed up by numbers, wins, point totals, he has improved the defense everywhere he’s gone. He won a Super Bowl.”

A quick look at Schwartz’s career as an NFL defensive coordinator and head coach shows both fact and fiction in Rizzo’s comments.

Schwartz was first hired as a defensive coordinator by the Tennessee Titans in 2001 and continued serving in that capacity through the 2008 season.

In his first year as the Titans DC, the team went from second in overall defense the year before he arrived to 25th in the NFL in 2001.

Tennessee had up-and-down seasons under Schwartz including the NFL’s second-ranked defense in 2008.

The following year, the Detroit Lions hired Schwartz as their new head coach.

His five seasons leading the franchise resulted in a 29-51 overall record and one playoff appearance in 2011.

Detroit was last in the NFL in total defense in his first year as coach and had their best showing in his final year with a 15th overall ranking.

After the Lions fired Schwartz following the 2013 season, the Buffalo Bills hired him to be their DC in 2014.

The Bills defense went from 20th in the league in 2013 to second overall in ‘14.

Schwartz then became the DC in Philadelphia in 2016 and spent five seasons with the club.

During his time in Philly, the Eagles best defensive ranking was fourth in 2017.

That happened to be the same year the franchise won its first world title in the modern era with a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII.

Schwartz was a defensive assistant with Tennessee in 2021-2022 before Cleveland hired him in January.

With a revamped defense and one of the best players in the NFL in Myles Garrett, Browns fans can only hope that Schwartz brings out the best in his unit and helps the team return to the playoffs in 2023.

Browns Keep Teasing Bengals Over Alternate Helmets

