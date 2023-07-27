Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Praises Elijah Moore’s Work Ethic

By

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

Does hard work beat talent or does talent beat hard work?

Maybe it’s easier to just have both.

NFL head coaches certainly seek both out of their players.

That’s what Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is getting from wide receiver Elijah Moore.

He’s thoroughly impressed so far this summer with his work ethic and ability on the field.

At Thursday’s practice, Stefanski shared to reporters his admiration for how hard Moore works, via Fred Greetham.

“He really wants to be great. You watch him work both before practice and after practice, in the meeting rooms… he’s a player that, you can tell, takes his job very seriously,” Stefanski said.

With Amari Cooper still sidelined with a minor tweak, even more eyeballs have been glued to Moore.

He’s the “new guy” of sorts, coming in this offseason after a trade with the New York Jets.

He’s made an excellent impression thus far.

Check out this clip from Greetham of him getting by the team’s top cornerback in Denzel Ward for six.

It’s still unclear how exactly Moore will be used in the offense.

Stefanski has already hinted at using him both outside and inside at the slot to utilize his versatility.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has shared similar sentiments.

It’s never a bad thing when guys can do more than one job.

It keeps defenses on their toes and expands the playbook.

That’s what Moore brings to the table.

Another day, another wave of excitement for Moore.

