Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, August 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Reveals Big Update About Kenny Pickett’s Status

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Big Update About Kenny Pickett’s Status

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Big Update About Kenny Pickett’s Status
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face a crucial decision at backup quarterback with Week 1 approaching.

While Joe Flacco is locked in as the starter, the competition behind him remains unsettled as the team balances player health with roster construction.

Kenny Pickett’s recent hamstring injury added another layer of complexity to Cleveland’s quarterback room.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers starter missed several days of practice but has since returned to action.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Pickett’s status during Sunday’s press conference.

“Browns Stefanski said he expects Kenny Pickett (hamstring) to be available for Week 1. He’s still working through who will be the backup to Joe Flacco,” Mary Kay Cabot shared on X.

Pickett’s health represents a significant factor in Cleveland’s depth chart considerations. The Browns currently carry four quarterbacks on their roster, including rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who are still learning the system.

The former first-round pick began his NFL career in Pittsburgh, where he compiled a 14-10 record as a starter before being traded to Philadelphia following the 2023 season.

His time with the Eagles was brief, serving primarily as depth behind Jalen Hurts.

Cleveland acquired Pickett this offseason as part of their search for reliable quarterback depth.

While his statistics remain modest throughout his career, his experience managing games and avoiding critical mistakes make him an attractive option behind Flacco.

The Browns understand the importance of quarterback depth after recent seasons highlighted how quickly circumstances can change.

Stefanski’s comments suggest the coaching staff remains confident in their options moving forward.

Whether Pickett ultimately wins the backup role or finds himself competing with the younger quarterbacks, his availability for the season opener against Cincinnati provides Cleveland with additional flexibility as they finalize their roster construction.

NEXT:  Browns Begin Roster Shakeup With First Wave Of Cuts
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation