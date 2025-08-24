Browns Begin Roster Shakeup With First Wave Of Cuts

The Cleveland Browns began their annual roster trimming process on Sunday.

They released 17 players as part of the league-mandated reduction from 90 to 53 players.

The moves represent the first significant wave of cuts as Cleveland finalizes its lineup ahead of the regular season opener.

The Browns also terminated contracts for four additional players, bringing the total departures to 21.

Among those released were quarterback Tyler Huntley, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, cornerback Tony Brown II, and safety Nik Needham.

The waived players include defensive backs Chigozie Anusiem, Christian Holmes, Keenan Isaac, and Darius Rush.

Tight ends Sal Cannella and Mitchell Van Vooren were also cut, along with offensive linemen Javion Cohen, Sebastian Gutierrez, Jason Ivey, Lorenzo Thompson, and Dartanyan Tinsley.

Defensive linemen K.J. Henry, Ralph Holley, and Titus Leo received their walking papers, as did linebacker Marvin Moody.

Linebacker Charlie Thomas III and center Bucky Williams rounded out the list of departures.

Several players showed promise during training camp but ultimately fell victim to roster mathematics.

Huntley displayed solid quarterbacking skills throughout, yet the competition at the position proved insurmountable.

Henry generated some buzz on the defensive line but couldn’t crack a deep group of pass rushers.

Cleveland still carries four quarterbacks on the current roster as final depth chart decisions loom.

The Browns face Tuesday’s deadline to reach the 53-player limit, with additional moves expected before then.

For the 21 released players, training camp has ended. For those remaining, the real work begins as Cleveland prepares for an unforgiving AFC North division where every roster spot matters heading into Week 1.

