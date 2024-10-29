Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts On Jameis Winston’s First Start

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation gained clarity Monday afternoon as head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Jameis Winston will lead the offense against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

The decision follows Winston’s noteworthy debut in Cleveland’s thrilling 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom, Stefanski offered a positive assessment of Winston’s first start.

Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot shared a clip of the call where Stefanski highlighted many of the things that Winston did well.

The protection proved crucial throughout the game, with the Browns surrendering just two sacks.

Stefanski acknowledged one significant moment – a sack resulting in a fumble – as an area needing improvement, while dismissing the second sack as a strategic play heading into halftime.

“Protection throughout the day was really, really good. And that allowed Jameis to get through his progressions and even, third, fourth in progressions so that guys could come open,” Stefanski explained.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on Jameis Winston continuing to start at QB and the better protection: pic.twitter.com/CT5W4PrqPE — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 28, 2024

Stepping in for the injured Deshaun Watson, Winston made history in his Browns debut.

His 334 passing yards set a new benchmark, marking the highest total by any quarterback in their first Browns appearance.

The veteran signal-caller added three touchdowns to his impressive stat line, though his performance wasn’t without risk – the Ravens nearly intercepted two of his passes.

The 10th-year quarterback demonstrated remarkable command of the offense, connecting with eight different receivers on 27 completions from 41 attempts.

His distribution was particularly notable as it highlighted a balanced attack which provided a welcome change for Browns supporters who had witnessed offensive struggles under Watson’s leadership.

For Cleveland, Winston’s ability to spread the ball effectively while maintaining offensive rhythm suggests the Browns’ passing game might be finding its footing at a crucial point in the season.

