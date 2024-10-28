Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Dawand Jones’ First Start At LT

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line has been a story of constant adaptation this season, cycling through six different starting combinations before their Week 8 victory against the Ravens.

With Jedrick Wills Jr. sidelined by a knee injury, the Browns unveiled their seventh unique lineup, featuring their third different starter at left tackle.

Dawand Jones seized this opportunity, delivering a performance that might just spark a competition for the starting role.

Kevin Stefanski addressed Jones’s debut at left tackle during Monday’s Zoom session with reporters.

“Those type of conversations we’ll talk through the next couple days. But yeah, I thought he did a good job, wasn’t perfect and considering that’s his first time over there, didn’t expect it to be perfect. But by and large, he did a good job.” the head coach said, as shared by ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Jones’s aspirations at left tackle trace back to last season when he expressed his desire to follow in Hall of Famer Joe Thomas’s footsteps.

While Jones’s NFL experience has been exclusively on the right side, his collegiate career at Ohio State shows promise for this transition.

He started three games at left tackle in 2020, including a notable matchup against Michigan State.

His experience dates back to his true freshman year in 2019, where he logged all 90 snaps at left tackle.

The young tackle’s confident showing against the Ravens, combined with his previous experience and the visible support from teammates and coaching staff, suggests he could be a viable option at left tackle moving forward.

